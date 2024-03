Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The New York City Fire Department's fire commissioner was booed and jeered at by protesters during a lively St. Patrick's Day parade in the Big Apple.

"You suck," one protester yelled at New York City Fire Department (FDNY) fire commissioner Laura Kavanaugh as she paraded by Trump Tower. "Firefighters are the hunters."

The outburst against Kavanaugh came after the city official promised to "hunt" down the protesters who booed Attorney General Letitia James when she took the stage at a ceremony last week.

One protester held a protester with Kavanaugh face on the body of a donkey.

"Pin the tail on the jacka--," the poster said.

Later in the video, FDNY members were seen stopping to wave and shake hands with the protesters.

"Trump, Trump, Trump," the protesters yelled.

The controversy began after booing erupted as James walked up to the podium to honor the swearing-in of the first Black female chaplain of the FDNY, the Rev. Pamela Holmes, as well as other first responders at a promotion ceremony on Thursday at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

"Oh, c’mon, we’re in a house of God. Simmer down," James told the rowdy crowd. "Thank you for getting it out of your system."

As James continued her remarks, the crowd repeatedly chanted "Trump!"

Following the interruption, Hodgen's wrote that the Bureau of Investigation and Trials (BITS) would "hunt" down the firefighters who were there.

"BITS is investigating this, so they will figure out who the members are," Hodgens was said to have warned in an email to high-ranking FDNY officials Friday. "I recommend they come forward. I have been told by the Commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward, and we don't have to hunt them down."

The FDNY downplayed reports it was hunting anyone to begin with following an eruption from firefighters.

"Nobody is hunting anyone down," FDNY spokesman Jim Long told Fox News Digital in an email. "We’re looking into those who clearly broke department regulations. It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about professionalism at an official event held in a house of worship."

The department further softened its language, saying that leadership is having a "conversation" about "decorum."

"FDNY leadership is having ongoing conversations with our members about decorum during department events to ensure we are upholding the core values that make the FDNY the greatest fire department in the world," a spokesperson told Fox News. "Being a NYC firefighter is an honor, and we will continue to impress upon our members that their actions impact everyone who wears the uniform."

Fox News has reached out to FDNY for comment on the protesters.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.