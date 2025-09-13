Maher says comparing Trump to Hitler must end, warns it makes it easier for killers to justify assassinations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called for people to stop comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler on Friday following the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, warning that the comparison makes it easier to "justify" assassinations.

Maher pointed to Trump's recent visit to Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Washington, D.C., where left-wing protesters shouted, "Free D.C.! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!"

"This s--- has to stop too," Maher said. "He went out to dinner — I wouldn't have done that — in Washington D.C., okay. And people started to gather around him, and they were chanting, 'You're the Hitler of our time.'"

Maher warned that extreme rhetoric toward Trump is continuing to stoke the flames of political violence.

"Okay, first of all, a--holes, he's not Hitler, okay, an insult to everybody in the Holocaust to begin with. Second of all, calling somebody Hitler makes it a lot easier to justify things like assassinations," he cautioned. "Let's put a s---load of that away, shall we?"

Kirk, 31, a father of two, was shot and killed Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

The TPUSA founder was struck in the neck as he spoke to a large crowd from under a white pop-up tent. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified Tyler Robinson, 22, as the suspect. He was taken into custody Friday.

Earlier in the show, Maher discussed the suspected killer, including developments in his personal life and the messages inscribed on the bullet casings found with the rifle federal investigators believe was used in the murder.

"It's a new wrinkle now, the assassins are writing on the bullets… it's not the first time," he recalled.

Authorities said ammunition recovered with the rifle was inscribed with anti-fascist messaging, shedding light on the suspect’s possible motive.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed the messaging at a news conference Friday, saying investigators discovered inscriptions on casings found with a bolt-action rifle near the Utah Valley University campus, where Kirk was killed.

One used casing and three unused casings contained the writings, Cox said.

Messages on the casings included "Hey fascist, catch!" and "Bella Ciao," a reference to the anti-fascist movement in Italy during Mussolini’s rule.

Fox News' Ashley Oliver and Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.