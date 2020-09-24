On the 2020 campaign trail: Where are the presidential candidates today?

With Election Day less than two months away, the presidential candidates have entered the home stretch of the 2020 campaign.

Here's where the candidates are –­­ and how they'll be spending their time –­­ on Thursday, Sept. 24:

President Trump:

Trump will go to the Supreme Court on Thursday morning to pay respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87, according to a pool report of the president's schedule.

Ginsburg's death set up a furious partisan battle to fill the high court's vacancy. Trump is slated to announce his nominee on Saturday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appears to have secured enough votes to confirm Trump's pick.

Later in the day, Trump is scheduled to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where he will deliver remarks on his health care vision.

That could include executive actions to safeguard insurance protections for people with preexisting conditions should the Supreme Court roll back all of or part of ObamaCare, according to Politico, citing seven people familiar with the discussions.

Vice President Mike Pence:

Pence will leave Washington, D.C., this morning for Eau Claire, Wis., where he's scheduled to tour Midwest Manufacturing.

The vice president will deliver a speech in the city –­­ population 68,000 –­­ before participating in a Cops for Trump listening session in Minneapolis.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden:

The Biden campaign has not yet released the schedule for the former vice president.

Democratic vice presidential nominee and California Sen. Kamala Harris:

The Biden campaign has not yet released the schedule for Harris.

This story will be updated with new developments.