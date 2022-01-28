Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Biden sending troops to Eastern Europe soon as Ukraine turmoil intensifies

The president has said no U.S. troops will move into Ukraine

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden told reporters Friday that he is moving U.S. troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries.

The president made the comment after stepping off of Air Force One after a speech in Pittsburgh and added that he does not have an update on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden's remark comes as top Pentagon officials Friday said the build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine's border is the largest since the Cold War, warning that conflict in Eastern Europe would be "horrific." But he stressed that it is "not inevitable," maintaining that there is "still time and space for diplomacy" as the Kremlin continues to threaten further incursion in Ukraine. 

Biden said earlier this week there would not "be any American forces moving into Ukraine," though hinted that U.S. troops could be moved to Europe in the "near term." The troops may head to NATO front-line countries if Russian begins a large military operation against Ukraine.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics