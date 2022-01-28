Biden sending troops to Eastern Europe soon as Ukraine turmoil intensifies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden told reporters Friday that he is moving U.S. troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries.

The president made the comment after stepping off of Air Force One after a speech in Pittsburgh and added that he does not have an update on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden's remark comes as top Pentagon officials Friday said the build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine's border is the largest since the Cold War, warning that conflict in Eastern Europe would be "horrific." But he stressed that it is "not inevitable," maintaining that there is "still time and space for diplomacy" as the Kremlin continues to threaten further incursion in Ukraine.

Biden said earlier this week there would not "be any American forces moving into Ukraine," though hinted that U.S. troops could be moved to Europe in the "near term." The troops may head to NATO front-line countries if Russian begins a large military operation against Ukraine.