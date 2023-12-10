President Biden invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for White House visit

President Joe Biden has announced he is welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, December 12.

In a statement issued by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. the meeting is set to highlight the United States "unshakable commitment" to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's brutal invasion.

"As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment," Jean-Pierre announced.

This visit comes just days after Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh called on Congress to approve additional security aid to Ukraine.

During the press conference, Singh said that further assistance to Ukraine would be a "smart investment" in U.S. national security and would prevent a "larger war in Europe while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating skilled jobs back home here for the American people."

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked billions of dollars in additional security aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, as they pressed President Biden to focus on tougher measures at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden has asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine and Israel and other security needs. His administration has warned of dire consequences for Kyiv, and a "gift" to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, if lawmakers don’t act.

According to records, the United States has spent more than $44 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.