President Biden invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for White House visit

President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Supporting Ukraine is both the ‘right’ and ‘smart’ thing to do: Pål Jonson Video

Supporting Ukraine is both the ‘right’ and ‘smart’ thing to do: Pål Jonson

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson joins ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss the latest news emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on Sweden’s national security. 

President Joe Biden has announced he is welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, December 12.

In a statement issued by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. the meeting is set to highlight the United States "unshakable commitment" to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's brutal invasion.

"As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment," Jean-Pierre announced.

This visit comes just days after Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh called on Congress to approve additional security aid to Ukraine.

PENTAGON SAYS FURTHER MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE A ‘SMART INVESTMENT,’ WILL PREVENT LARGER WAR IN EUROPE

Zelenskyy and Biden in Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. ((AP Photo/Susan Walsh))

During the press conference, Singh said that further assistance to Ukraine would be a "smart investment" in U.S. national security and would prevent a "larger war in Europe while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating skilled jobs back home here for the American people." 

GOP LAWMAKERS BLOCK BIDEN SECURITY AID TO UKRAINE, ISRAEL AND INDO-PACIFIC, PRESS FOR MORE BORDER FUNDING

Chris Christie's delegation meets with Ukrainian officials at presidential palace

A U.S. delegation led by Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie meets with a Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Aug. 4, 2023.  (Office of the President of Ukraine)

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked billions of dollars in additional security aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, as they pressed President Biden to focus on tougher measures at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Biden has asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine and Israel and other security needs. His administration has warned of dire consequences for Kyiv, and a "gift" to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, if lawmakers don’t act. 

SPEAKER JOHNSON GIVES BIDEN AN ULTIMATUM ON UKRAINE FUNDING, IMMIGRATION

President Biden and President Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden (L) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to records, the United States has spent more than $44 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

