GOP lawmakers block Biden security aid to Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific, press for more border funding

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked billions of dollars in additional security aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, as they pressed President Biden to focus on tougher measures at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Votes came 49-51, falling short of the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for passing. The failure to pass came hours after President Biden said it was "stunning" that Congress has not yet approved tens of billions in military and economic assistance for Ukraine.

The Biden administration has warned of dire consequences for Kyiv, and a "gift" to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, if lawmakers don’t act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.