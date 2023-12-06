Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

GOP lawmakers block Biden security aid to Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific, press for more border funding

GOP lawmakers have pressed for the president to heighten security at the US-Mexico border

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Some Democratic mayors and governors push for border security Video

Some Democratic mayors and governors push for border security

 FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on immigration policy on 'Your World.'

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked billions of dollars in additional security aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, as they pressed President Biden to focus on tougher measures at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Votes came 49-51, falling short of the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for passing. The failure to pass came hours after President Biden said it was "stunning" that Congress has not yet approved tens of billions in military and economic assistance for Ukraine

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Biden administration has warned of dire consequences for Kyiv, and a "gift" to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, if lawmakers don’t act. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics