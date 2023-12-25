Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

President Biden, first lady call military units to extend Christmas greetings, gratitude

The Bidens also thanked soldiers and their families for their service and sacrifice

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Biden's crises are 'major liabilities' for the Democratic Party in 2024: Caroline Downey Video

Biden's crises are 'major liabilities' for the Democratic Party in 2024: Caroline Downey

National Review education reporter Caroline Downey and Democratic strategist Kristal Knight join 'Fox News Live' to discuss President Biden's low approval rating ahead of 2024.

President Biden and the first lady took time on Christmas to speak with units from each branch of the U.S. military and wish them a merry Christmas.

In a post on X, the president shared a picture of him with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, while appearing to speak on the phone.

"This Christmas, Jill and I spoke with some of the brave military members who are spending the holiday away from home," the post read.

BIDEN SCOLDS MEDIA FOR NEGATIVE COVERAGE OF ECONOMY: ‘START REPORTING IT THE RIGHT WAY’

Bidens Christmas

The President and First Lady called military units to wish them a Merry Christmas. (White House)

The first couple reportedly called units from each branch of the military, wishing them a merry Christmas and thanking them, and their families, for their service and sacrifice.

DOG THAT SERVED OUR NATION IS REUNITED WITH ITS FORMER AIR FORCE HANDLER: ‘IT’S BEEN A BLESSING'

Specifically, the Bidens called the Maneuver Advisor Team for the U.S. Army in Kaolack, Senegal; Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 Reinforce of the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti; USS Michael Murphy for the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Special Operations Task Group for the U.S. Air Force in the Mediterranean; CSG Katmai Bay for the U.S. Coast Guard in Sault St. Marie, Michigan; and the 5th Space Warning Squadron Detachment 2 for the U.S. Space Force at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking additional information.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics