Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden scolds media for negative coverage of economy: 'Start reporting it the right way'

Only 14% of Americans say Biden's economic policies have helped them, a recent Fox News poll showed

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
White House preaching patience with unpopular economy Video

White House preaching patience with unpopular economy

Fox News correspondent David Spunt reports on President Biden ripping on Republicans to the Black Chamber of Commerce on ‘Special Report.’

President Biden took a swipe at the media for negative coverage of the economy ahead of his holiday vacation. 

Upon leaving the White House on Saturday before spending his Christmas at Camp David, Biden was asked by a reporter about his "outlook" of the economy going into 2024. 

"All good. Take a look," Biden responded. 

"Start reporting it the right way," he added with a smirk.

FOX NEWS POLL: ONLY 14% SAY THEY HAVE BEEN HELPED BY BIDEN'S ECONOMIC POLICIES

Biden leaving White House

President Biden speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on December 23, 2023. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden has repeatedly been critical of the press, which he accuses of focusing more on negative news than positive things that come from his administration. 

But his approval among Americans continues reaching historic lows and his handling of the economy is a heavy factor in his unpopularity. 

AMERICANS DESCRIBE STRUGGLES TO AFFORD FOOD WHILE BIDEN TOUTS STRONG ECONOMY: ‘I AM HONESTLY SCARED’

A recent Fox News poll shows only 14% of Americans believe Biden's economic policies have helped them while nearly half (46%) say his administration has hurt them financially. 

The pessimism towards the economy crosses party lines. The Fox News poll showed a whopping 61% of Democrats joining the 93% of Republicans and 85% of independents who say the economy is in bad condition. 

President Joe Biden

Only 14% of Americans believe President Biden's economic policies have helped them, a recent Fox News poll showed. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats are becoming increasingly concerned about Biden going into the 2024 presidential election. The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows him more than two points behind former President Trump in a hypothetical rematch.

Among other factors that could negatively impact Biden include his handling of the border, the crises overseas including Ukraine and Israel, the legal woes plaguing his son Hunter and the impeachment inquiry recently launched by House Republicans. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.