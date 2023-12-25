Biden scolds media for negative coverage of economy: 'Start reporting it the right way'

President Biden took a swipe at the media for negative coverage of the economy ahead of his holiday vacation.

Upon leaving the White House on Saturday before spending his Christmas at Camp David, Biden was asked by a reporter about his "outlook" of the economy going into 2024.

"All good. Take a look," Biden responded.

"Start reporting it the right way," he added with a smirk.

FOX NEWS POLL: ONLY 14% SAY THEY HAVE BEEN HELPED BY BIDEN'S ECONOMIC POLICIES

Biden has repeatedly been critical of the press, which he accuses of focusing more on negative news than positive things that come from his administration.

But his approval among Americans continues reaching historic lows and his handling of the economy is a heavy factor in his unpopularity.

AMERICANS DESCRIBE STRUGGLES TO AFFORD FOOD WHILE BIDEN TOUTS STRONG ECONOMY: ‘I AM HONESTLY SCARED’

A recent Fox News poll shows only 14% of Americans believe Biden's economic policies have helped them while nearly half (46%) say his administration has hurt them financially.

The pessimism towards the economy crosses party lines. The Fox News poll showed a whopping 61% of Democrats joining the 93% of Republicans and 85% of independents who say the economy is in bad condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats are becoming increasingly concerned about Biden going into the 2024 presidential election. The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows him more than two points behind former President Trump in a hypothetical rematch.

Among other factors that could negatively impact Biden include his handling of the border, the crises overseas including Ukraine and Israel, the legal woes plaguing his son Hunter and the impeachment inquiry recently launched by House Republicans.