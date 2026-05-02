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Infrastructure Across America

Power the future sends letter to lawmakers over data

Letter warns of 'potentially foreign-backed' opposition to AI infrastructure buildout across the country

By Leo Briceno Fox News
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Kevin O'Leary discusses Utah AI data center project to rival China Video

Kevin O'Leary discusses Utah AI data center project to rival China

Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Leary Ventures, explains his significant AI data center project in Utah, aimed at surpassing China's technological progress. O'Leary highlights the initiative's ability to generate its own power from a natural gas pipeline, accelerating permitting and providing essential compute power for U.S. AI companies and national defense, spanning 40,000 acres.

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Power the Future, a pro-energy advocacy group, is asking Congress to take a closer look at the opposition to data centers that is springing up across the country.

In a letter to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the group asked lawmakers to open formal investigations into millions of dollars in funding they believe is incentivizing nonprofits and local groups to take up an environmental stance against data centers.

In their view, it’s a movement that’s trying to look more grassroots than it actually is.

"We request that your committees open a formal investigation into a coordinated, billionaire-funded, and potentially foreign-backed political campaign designed to block the construction of data center and AI infrastructure across the United States, which sits among the most important economic and national-security buildouts of President Trump’s second term," the letter reads.

FOREIGN BILLIONAIRES FUNNEL $2.6B TO US ADVOCACY GROUPS TO INFLUENCE POLICY, WATCHDOG REPORT CLAIMS

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer speaking to reporters at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a closed-door deposition with Ghislaine Maxwell at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The letter highlights fears that American laws surrounding nonprofits, which shield donors from public disclosures, could be enabling wealthy ideologues to make donations that are difficult to track.

The group pointed to environmentally-minded nonprofits like the Sierra Club, Food and Water Watch, Earthjustice, Goods Jobs First, Piedmont Environmental Council, the Southern Environmental Law Center, MediaJustice and the Athena Coalition that have received — and spent millions — opposing their expansion.

New Venture Fund, the Sierra Club Foundation and the Sixteen Thirty Fund collectively received over $13 million from pro-environmental donors, according to grant reporting.

It’s unclear if those donations were made for the express intent of opposing data center constructions.

Even so, across the board, the groups affirm that data centers are costing more resources than they are worth — at the expense of local communities’ environmental wellbeing.

Power the Future disagrees.

RAPID RISE OF AI PUTS NEW URGENCY ON CONGRESS TO UNLEASH AMERICAN ENERGY

Douglas County Google Data Center complex in Lithia Springs, Georgia

The Douglas County Google Data Center complex is seen in Lithia Springs, Ga., on March 6, 2026. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Beyond generating tax revenue for local communities and creating employment opportunities, Power the Future argued that the data centers enable the U.S. to stay competitive with foreign powers.

"Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has called opposition to that buildout a ‘surrender’ to China," Power the Future wrote in its datacenter report.

"The compute infrastructure that trains AI models, processes intelligence data and powers the next generation of American economic and military advantage has to be built somewhere."

Although the group’s founder, Daniel Turner, believes that part of the opposition may well come from legitimate local concerns about unwanted development in rural areas, he’s skeptical of the money being pumped into the picture.

'BAD IDEA': CONSERVATIVES WARN RED STATE DATA CENTER BILL WILL DERAIL TRUMP'S VISION OF ENERGY 'GOLDEN AGE'

Racks of servers with colorful wires in a data center

Racks of servers with colorful wires are seen in a data center as AI expansion strains the power grid, prompting a proposal for tech firms to fund their own energy needs. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)

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"There is certainly a lot for communities to discuss around data centers. But is it a paid operation by radical green groups who see banning data centers as the new banning the gas stove or banning the leaf blower?" Turner said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Power the Future has found 188 local opposition groups across 24 states that oppose data center expansion, according to their research.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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