Pompeo says Iranian regime has arrived at 'natural terminus': 'Let's not waste this historic opportunity'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted in a Thursday post on X that the regime in the Islamic Republic of Iran has arrived at "its natural terminus" and cautioned against squandering the "historic opportunity."

"The Iranian regime has reached its natural terminus. The government has zero legitimacy, is weaker than ever, and has run the economy into the ground. With sustained pressure, we could see an end to this evil, anti-American dictatorship. Let's not waste this historic opportunity," he declared in the post on X.

Pompeo served as CIA director, and then as Secretary of State, during President Donald Trump's first term in office.

Trump has been expressing his support for Iranian dissidents and promising U.S. assistance.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!" he declared in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, using the acronym that stands for "Make Iran Great Again."

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton warned that if Trump does not take action, his credibility will suffer damage.

"It will be a blow to Trump's credibility if the United States does nothing in Iran. He drew red lines and the regime crossed them," Bolton asserted in a post on X.

Bolton, who served as national security advisor during a portion of Trump's first term, had previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during part of President George W. Bush's second term.

Bolton has both praised and criticized Trump since leaving his first administration. He was indicted in October on charges related to the improper handling of classified materials.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and David Spunt contributed to this report.