LIVE UPDATES: Kelly Loeffler staffer killed in car crash

A young staffer with Sen. Kelly Loeffler's team has died in a car crash, Loeffler, R-Ga. confirmed, identifying him Friday as Harrison Deal.

Fast Facts Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democratic opponents Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in two Georgia Senate runoffs on Jan. 5.



Loeffler identified the staffer killed in a crash as Harrison Deal

“My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead,” she said. “Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team. More importantly, Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man.”

Following the news, Loeffler returned to Atlanta and missed a campaign event that featured Vice President Mike Pence in Savannah.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who is also campaigning for a Senate runoff in January, said Deal had interned for him previously.

Loeffler and Perdue will face Democratic opponents the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, in two Georgia runoffs on Jan. 5 that will decide which party controls the Senate.

Follow below for updates on the Senate runoffs in Georgia. Mobile users click here.