Planned Parenthood to spend historic $50 million on midterm elections, pro-life group calls action 'desperate'

The pro-choice organization Planned Parenthood is pouring a record $50 million into the 2022 midterm elections in an attempt to elect pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot this November.

In a press release Wednesday, Planned Parenthood announced its massive midterm spending plan and the launch of their new electoral spending program, "Take Control," following the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, making way for the states to place stricter restrictions and bans on abortion.

The organization announced its funds "will be strategically used to elect abortion rights champions across the country who are critical to protecting abortion access in a post-Roe world." They will focus first on ad buys in nine states: Georgia, Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The organization is expecting to reach approximately 6 million people through digital advertising, television ads, phone banking, etc., in targeted pro-life states, as well as those whose leaders seek to expand abortion rights.

Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, wrote in the press release that "This is an election about power and control."

"The Supreme Court and anti-abortion rights politicians have stripped people of their constitutional right to abortion and the ability to make personal health care decisions. Should these out-of-touch politicians gain or stay in power, they will continue doing everything they can to ban all abortion, throw health care providers and pregnant people in jail, and endanger the health and lives of pregnant people across the country. This is not what the American people want," Lawson said.

"This November, voters are going to take control by electing reproductive health care champions, up and down the ballot, who trust us to make our own decisions about our bodies, our lives, and our futures."

Pro-life organizations are continuing to fight after their victory in June, seeking to elect candidates this fall who will administer further bans on abortion.

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a political arm of the pro-life movement, responded to Planned Parenthoods midterm plans in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital. "The abortion lobby’s plan to spend millions to elect Democrats who back abortion on demand until birth shows just how desperate they are to preserve their lucrative business of killing unborn children and exploiting their mothers," a spokesperson for the group said.

"Time and again, polls and elections have showed the American people reject this radical agenda, preferring instead common ground protections for babies and moms — including limits on abortion when babies can feel pain and when their heartbeats can be detected," SBA said, citing polling indicating that 72% of voters do not support abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"This onslaught of spending underscores the importance of pro-life candidates going on offense to expose their opponents’ abortion extremism. Pro-life Republican candidates must be prepared to explain what they stand for and define their opponents’ position. The SBA ground team will be backing pro-life candidates up in battleground states where we have already visited more than 2.5 million homes to reach voters ahead of election day."

The election efforts come after the Supreme Court decided in Dobbs vs Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn the 1973 decision that protected abortion access for decades. Immediately following the ruling, pro-choice organizations nationwide stressed the importance of the 2022 midterms and how abortion was going to be on the ballot this fall.

The Kansas primary election was the first to see abortion on the ballot following the Dobbs decision, and voters ultimately shot down the state's ability to place further restrictions on abortion.