Pete Hegseth directs military academies that all future admissions will be based solely on merit

The defense secretary said race, ethnicity or sex cannot be considered in applications

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday sent a memo to West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy, saying that all future admissions will be based solely on merit. 

"The Department owes it to our nation, our Service Members, and our young Americans applying to the MSAs to ensure admissions to these prestigious institutions are based exclusively on merit," Hegseth wrote in a memo to the academies. 

He added that this would ensure that only the "most qualified candidates" would be admitted.

Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday sent a memo to West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy, saying that all future admissions will be based solely on merit.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Selecting anyone but the best erodes lethality, our warfighting readiness, and undercuts the culture of excellence in our Armed Forces," he wrote. 

He said the secretaries of the military departments would have 30 days to certify that there will be no consideration of race, ethnicity or sex in applications and that they will be based on merit only. 

He said merit can be weighted by athletic talent, prior military service, performance at an MSA preparatory school, or other similar experience.

Marine cadets

West Point cadets saluting.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"The Department must remain steadfast in its pursuit of excellence and never compromise the high standards at our MSAs," he concluded. "A strong officer corps is essential to ensuring the United States military remains the most lethal the world has ever known." 

