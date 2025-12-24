Pentagon to send 350 National Guard troops to New Orleans as violent crime surges ahead of major events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon is deploying 350 National Guard troops in New Orleans through Mardi Gras in an effort to curb crime in the city.

The troops will support federal authorities, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, enforcing federal law and helping to counter high rates of violent crime in New Orleans and other metropolitan areas in Louisiana, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday.

"Operating under Governor Landry’s command and control, this mission will directly enhance the safety of Louisiana’s residents and the enforcement of federal laws, reaffirming the Department of Defense’s commitment to supporting our interagency partners and the safety and security of our nation," he said.

The soldiers will remain in the city through Feb. 28 and will assist with security in the French Quarter for New Year’s Eve, the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras events, Fox 8 Live reported.

"We know how to make cities safe, and the National Guard complements cities that are experiencing high crime," Landry said during an appearance on "The Will Cain Show." "Look at what the president has done in Washington, D.C. When he wanted to send the National Guard into Washington, D.C., Louisiana was one of the first to raise its hand and say our troops will go there and help. And the city is so much better."

National Guard members serving in Washington, D.C., are expected to return to Louisiana, the news outlet reported.

"Our Louisiana National Guardsmen are highly trained professionals. Many of them supported law enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C., and are ready to support our home state," Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, told Fox 8 Live. "We’ve mobilized multiple times this year to support efforts in New Orleans and are ready to do so again for the next two months."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the office of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Louisiana National Guard.

New Orleans has reported 97 murders this year as of Nov. 1. In September, Landry asked President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops to Louisiana amid concerns about crime.

In early 2025, a U.S. Army veteran driving a pickup truck bearing the flag of the Islamic State group slammed into New Year’s revelers before being shot and killed by police.