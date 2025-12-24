Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Louisiana

Pentagon to send 350 National Guard troops to New Orleans as violent crime surges ahead of major events

The soldiers will remain through Feb. 28 to secure the French Quarter during Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras events

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Louisiana is ‘leading the way’ on immigration crackdown: Rep. Letlow Video

Louisiana is ‘leading the way’ on immigration crackdown: Rep. Letlow

Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., discusses the opening of the ‘Louisiana Lockup’ migrant detention center and more on ‘Fox Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon is deploying 350 National Guard troops in New Orleans through Mardi Gras in an effort to curb crime in the city.

The troops will support federal authorities, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, enforcing federal law and helping to counter high rates of violent crime in New Orleans and other metropolitan areas in Louisiana, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday.

"Operating under Governor Landry’s command and control, this mission will directly enhance the safety of Louisiana’s residents and the enforcement of federal laws, reaffirming the Department of Defense’s commitment to supporting our interagency partners and the safety and security of our nation," he said.

DHS LAUNCHING MASSIVE IMMIGRATION OPERATION IN LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI: 'SWAMP SWEEP'

National Guard soldiers stand together after shooting in DC

National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

The soldiers will remain in the city through Feb. 28 and will assist with security in the French Quarter for New Year’s Eve, the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras events, Fox 8 Live reported.

"We know how to make cities safe, and the National Guard complements cities that are experiencing high crime," Landry said during an appearance on "The Will Cain Show." "Look at what the president has done in Washington, D.C. When he wanted to send the National Guard into Washington, D.C., Louisiana was one of the first to raise its hand and say our troops will go there and help. And the city is so much better."

TRUMP'S WEEK SHAPED BY CRIME AGENDA, POTENTIAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT TO CHICAGO

National Guard members stand on a sidewalk in Washington, DC

National Guard members in Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025 amid President Donald Trump's federalization of troops in the city. The Pentagon will deploy 350 National Guard troops to New Orleans through Feb. 28, 2026, it said this week.  (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

National Guard members serving in Washington, D.C., are expected to return to Louisiana, the news outlet reported.

"Our Louisiana National Guardsmen are highly trained professionals. Many of them supported law enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C., and are ready to support our home state," Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, told Fox 8 Live. "We’ve mobilized multiple times this year to support efforts in New Orleans and are ready to do so again for the next two months."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the office of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Louisiana National Guard.

New Orleans has reported 97 murders this year as of Nov. 1. In September, Landry asked President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops to Louisiana amid concerns about crime.

Iraq arrests ISIS suspect linked to New Orleans terror attack Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In early 2025, a U.S. Army veteran driving a pickup truck bearing the flag of the Islamic State group slammed into New Year’s revelers before being shot and killed by police.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue