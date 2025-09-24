Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Pentagon seeks Trump approval for first US military execution in 60 years following Fort Hood mass shooting

Nidal Hasan killed 13 people in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting and has exhausted all appeals

By Emma Bussey , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Georgia shooting suspect in custody after injuring five, Army official reports Video

Georgia shooting suspect in custody after injuring five, Army official reports

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro discusses the latest updates on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon is preparing to ask President Donald Trump to authorize the execution of Nidal Hasan, the former Army major convicted of carrying out the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood in Texas, a senior Department of Defense official told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

If approved, it would be the first U.S. military execution in more than six decades. Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, killed 13 people and wounded 32 others in the attack.

Hasan entered Fort Hood’s Soldier Readiness Center armed with a semi-automatic pistol and opened fire on fellow service members preparing for deployment. 

COURT THROWS OUT PLEA DEAL FOR 9/11 MASTERMIND KHALID SHEIKH MOHAMMED, TWO OTHER TERRORISTS

hasan

Nidal Hasan is imprisoned in the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.  ( Bell County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

During his subsequent trial, Hasan admitted to the shooting and claimed it was necessary to protect the "Islamic Empire" from American forces.

The Pentagon had categorized the massacre as an act of "workplace violence," a decision that drew sharp criticism from lawmakers, victims’ families and national security experts. They argued it obscured the ideological and terrorist motivations behind the attack.

In 2013, a military jury convicted Hasan and sentenced him to death. 

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT URGED TO SEEK DEATH PENALTY IN CAPITAL JEWISH MUSEUM MURDERS

Fort Hood

On Nov. 5, 2009, armed with a semi-automatic pistol, Nidal Hasan opened fire inside the Soldier Readiness Center. (Getty)

He has been held on death row at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, ever since. 

After years of appeals, Hasan's final legal challenge was rejected in April 2025, clearing the way for execution.

"I am 100% committed to ensuring the death penalty is carried out for Nidal Hasan," Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News Digital. "This savage terrorist deserves the harshest lawful punishment for his 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood. The victims and survivors deserve justice without delays."

Hasan is one of just four prisoners facing the death penalty under military jurisdiction.

RETIRED FBI AGENT WARNS OF 'ASSASSINATION CULTURE' AFTER LEARNING KIRK SUSPECT LIVED WITH TRANS PARTNER

fort hood

Nidal Hasan was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Army secretary has already recommended execution, and the Department of War is advancing the request.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hasan, born in Arlington, Virginia, in 1970 to Palestinian immigrant parents, served nearly 20 years in the Army before reportedly embracing radical Islamist beliefs. 

By the time he was stationed at Fort Hood in 2009, he had become outspoken in his opposition to U.S. military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, justifying suicide bombings as legitimate acts of war.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue