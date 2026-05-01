Pentagon orders withdrawal of 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany as Trump escalates feud with Merz

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The Pentagon will withdraw 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The redeployment comes amid President Donald Trump’s escalating feud with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other NATO allies, following tensions over their response to the conflict involving Iran.

"The Secretary of War has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Fox News Digital. "This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground."

"We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," the statement added.

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About 38,000 U.S. troops are currently stationed in Germany, where U.S. European Command is headquartered at Ramstein Air Base. The base and other American installations have long served as key logistics hubs and command centers supporting U.S. military operations in Europe and the Middle East.

The U.S. troop presence in Germany has been a point of political debate in recent years. In 2020, Trump ordered the withdrawal of roughly 12,000 troops from the country, but the plan faced bipartisan resistance in Congress and was not completed before President Joe Biden took office.

Merz, speaking Monday in Marsberg, criticized the U.S. approach to Iran, saying Washington was being "humiliated by the Iranian leadership" and expressing hope the conflict would end "as quickly as possible."

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Trump’s comments followed those remarks, marking the latest flashpoint between the two leaders, who have previously clashed on issues including tariffs and defense spending.

On Wednesday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that his administration was "studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany," adding that a decision would be made "over the next short period of time."

He also sharply criticized Merz, saying he "doesn’t know what he’s talking about" regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

"The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Tuesday.

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"He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage.

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"I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise!"

Fox News Digital's Alex Koch and Peter Doocy contributed to this report.