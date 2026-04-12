Trump voices frustration with NATO, says Iranian navy ‘destroyed’ as US preps for blockade

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President Donald Trump addressed several pressing international conflicts after stepping off Air Force One in Maryland on Sunday, declaring that Iranian naval forces had been destroyed ahead of a planned energy blockade and expressing sharp disapproval of NATO for its perceived lack of support.

"Their military is destroyed," Trump said. "Their whole Navy is underwater. You know that 158 ships are gone. Their navy is gone. Most of their mine droppers are gone."

"At 10 tomorrow, we have a blockade going into effect," Trump added. "Other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil."

Trump further underscored the United States’ energy independence, asserting that international vessels are bypassing traditional routes in favor of purchasing American oil.

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"There are many boats heading toward our country to fill up with oil and then go and take it," he said.

The president then expressed sharp disapproval of NATO countries, indicating that America's financial commitment to support the alliance is going to be under "very serious" examination.

"But I'm very disappointed in NATO," he said. "They weren't there for us. We pay trillions of dollars for NATO, and they weren't there for us."

While NATO countries are now stepping up to assist the U.S., Trump described the effort as too late.

"Now they want to come up, but there's no real threat anymore," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates