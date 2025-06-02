Pennsylvania senators find common ground despite style preferences, party differences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One is a Democrat sporting a hoodie, the other is a Republican wearing a tie, but bipartisan Pennsylvania Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick stand on common ground.

The two first-term senators from the critical swing state participated in the sixth installment of The Senate Project series on Monday. It was organized by the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate and the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and moderated by Fox News' Shannon Bream.

Sitting across from one another in a full-sized replica of the U.S. Senate Chamber at the Kennedy Institute in Boston, Fetterman towered over McCormick in his signature Carhartt sweatshirt, basketball shorts and sneakers.

While Fetterman strutted on stage with an approachable wave to the audience, McCormick emerged from the double doors in a well-fitted suit and tie and immediately shook hands with his Democratic counterpart.

KNIVES OUT FOR FETTERMAN: MAVERICK SENATOR JOINS LONG LINE OF DEMS PUNISHED FOR BREAKING FROM LEFT

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke and struggled with his auditory capabilities during his 2022 Senate campaign, has again found his health topping national headlines amid renewed concerns about his mental health.

LEAKS TO MEDIA ABOUT FETTERMAN ARE A COORDINATED SMEAR CAMPAIGN, HILL COLLEAGUES SAY

But Fetterman again dismissed the slew of media reports as a "smear campaign" on Monday. And Republicans have surprisingly rallied behind the Democrat, who has gained a reputation for bucking his own party on top issues like immigration and Israel.

It's not just their wardrobes that set the senators apart. While McCormick speaks like a true politician, the Republican is only a few months into his first term serving elected office. McCormick's background is in the U.S. Army, as under secretary of the treasury for international affairs for President George W. Bush and as CEO of Bridgewater Associates.

Fetterman may have started his career in the insurance industry, but the Democrat has been in politics for almost a decade. He began his political career as mayor of Braddock before serving as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Despite Fetterman's years of experience in politics, his wardrobe choice and casual speaking tone set him apart from McCormick's polished speech. Style points aside, the bipartisan senators found more common ground than not on Monday. They may have different deliveries, but the content of their arguments seem aligned.

Both Fetterman and McCormick condemned the attack in Boulder, Colorado, this weekend, which authorities are investigating as an act of antisemitism. The Pennsylvania senators have been steadfast supporters of Israel and united to condemn what they call the rise of antisemitism on college campuses. They also agreed with President Donald Trump that Iran should not have nuclear capabilities.

SWING STATE SENATORS COME TOGETHER IN RARE SHOW OF BIPARTISANSHIP, DEMS AREN'T HAPPY ABOUT IT

On Trump's steel deal that allows Nippon Steel to invest in U.S. Steel in Pennsylvania, Fetterman and McCormick said they didn't initially agree but were able to find common ground and deliver a deal for Pennsylvania workers.

"We sat down within a week or two after I got elected and talked about a bunch of things," McCormick said. "There's a number of things we agreed on. We had both taken different positions on this, but we agreed the most important thing was the workers in Pennsylvania. There are a lot of things we disagree on, but the thing we agreed on was [protecting] those jobs in western Pennsylvania."

McCormick said it's a bipartisan strategy the Pennsylvania senators have tried to adopt since they started working together this year.

"We're looking for ways to find common ground," McCormick said. "When we disagree, we disagree. But when we can agree, we agree."

When pushed by Bream about Senate reconciliation on Trump's "big, beautiful bill," McCormick indicated he would vote in favor of the bill while Fetterman said he's a "no," highlighting concerns over Medicaid reform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We both represent the most purple part of America," Fetterman said before adding, "We are going to disagree and vote on different things, but for me, it's about trying to find the things we can win together and deliver those kinds of wins for Pennsylvania and ultimately for America."