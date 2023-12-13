Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania poised to allow longer school days, shorter weeks

Democratic PA Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to sign off on bill cleared by Legislature

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A bill that would give Pennsylvania school districts greater flexibility to have shorter school weeks or longer days, as long as students meet an annual minimum of instructional time, is headed to the governor’s desk for his approval.

The legislation passed both chambers unanimously. It changes Pennsylvania law to allow for schools to complete the school year in either a minimum of 180 days or 900 hours at the elementary level and 990 at the secondary level. Currently, schools must do both.

PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL CHOICE PROGRAM SLAMMED BY CRITICS CALLING FOR BOOST IN PUBLIC EDUCATION FUNDING

A spokesperson said Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to sign it.

A photo of Josh Shapiro

Then-Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reacts during introductory speeches during a Northampton County Meet &amp; Greet event at United Steelworkers on September 22, 2022 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Sponsors said Pennsylvania has been one of fewer than 20 states with both minimum day and minimum hour requirements. They argued it has held schools to rigid schedules that do not allow for flexibility in addressing student needs.

The bill would give schools the ability to make changes to accommodate weather conditions, professional development and community events, supporters said. It also can help accommodate student apprenticeships, internships, and career and technical education programs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will also let schools track students who learn remotely through hours of instruction, rather than days.

More from Politics