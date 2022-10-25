Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

Pennsylvania debate or political charade? Voters weigh in ahead of Oz-Fetterman showdown

Dr. Oz, Fetterman prepare for first and only debate, but will it influence Pennsylvania voters?

Hannah Ray Lambert
By Hannah Ray Lambert , Jon Michael Raasch , Ramiro Vargas | Fox News
close
Pennsylvania debate or political charade? Voters weigh in ahead of Oz-Fetterman showdown Video

Pennsylvania debate or political charade? Voters weigh in ahead of Oz-Fetterman showdown

Voters in Pennsylvania told Fox News they are skeptical they will hear much more than "grandstanding" during the debate between Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are preparing to face off on the debate stage in the race for U.S. Senate, but voters Fox News spoke with were skeptical they will hear much more than "grandstanding."

"I'm not really listening to the charades that's going on on TV," Brian told Fox News. "I pretty much watch people's record and go by that."

Brian told Fox News he votes based on candidates' records, not debate performances.

Brian told Fox News he votes based on candidates' records, not debate performances. (Fox News Digital/Jon Michael Raasch)

PHILADELPHIA VOTERS SAY FETTERMAN'S HEALTH WON'T IMPACT THEIR VOTE, CITING BIDEN'S AGE AND HEALTH

This will be the only debate between Oz and Fetterman and is the most high-profile of a number of debates happening Tuesday night across key states.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW TO HEAR VOTERS' THOUGHTS ON THE CANDIDATES:

Pennsylvania debate or political charade? Voters weigh in ahead of Oz-Fetterman showdown Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Oz, a Republican, has repeatedly criticized his opponent for "dodging" debates, accusing the Democratic nominee of either being too scared to "answer for his radical positions" or being unable to debate due to poor health following a stroke.

Pennsylvania voter Katie doubts U.S. Senate candidates Oz and Fetterman will be truthful during Tuesday night's debate.

Pennsylvania voter Katie doubts U.S. Senate candidates Oz and Fetterman will be truthful during Tuesday night's debate. (Fox News Digital/Jon Michael Raasch)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Debates are "just a matter of them stating what people want to hear, and they're not really speaking from the heart," Katie said. "Nobody ever accomplishes what they say they set out to do."

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.

More from Politics