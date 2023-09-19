Expand / Collapse search
Voting

Pennsylvania announces automatic voter registration

President Biden has declared Tuesday as National Voter Registration Day

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that his state has now become the latest to enact automatic voter registration, saying that "No matter who you choose to vote for or what your views are, I hope you’ll make your voice heard." 

The Democrat, in a video posted on X on National Voter Registration Day, said the move is a "key step to making our elections more secure" and will add "important levels of verification to the voter registration process." 

"From now on, when you get or renew your driver’s license or an ID card at the DMV, you’ll be registered to vote unless you choose not to," Shapiro said.  

"And by expanding voter registration at our DMVs, we’ll save taxpayers time and money, reduce the number of costly paper registrations and streamline voter registration for Pennsylvanians," he added. 

Voting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2016

Dozens of voters linger in line to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.   (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In a statement from the White House on Monday, President Biden declared Tuesday, Sept. 19, as National Voter Registration Day. 

"I call on all eligible Americans to observe this day by ensuring that they are accurately registered and by committing to cast a ballot in upcoming elections," Biden said. 

"Since the founding of our country, countless Americans have fought to secure the right to vote and to have that vote counted for all.  Women did not secure the right to vote until 1920.  Black Americans were denied full citizenship and voting rights up until 1965," Biden also said. "Time and again, Americans have fought against great opposition -- they have marched, protested, and even died for the right to vote. They have done the hard work of our democracy by registering voters and getting them to the polls." 

Josh Shapiro

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's said Tuesday that "we need an engaged citizenry to move our country and our commonwealth forward."  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pennsylvania is now the 24th state in the U.S., along with the District of Columbia, to enact automatic voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. 

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 15. He has declared Tuesday National Voter Registration Day. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We’re making our state government work better for the good people of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said Tuesday. "No matter who you choose to vote for or what your views are, I hope you’ll make your voice heard. Now more than ever, we need an engaged citizenry to move our country and our commonwealth forward." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

