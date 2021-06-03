Pence, targeting critical race theory, declares ‘America is not a racist nation’

MANCHESTER, N.H. - During a trip that sparked more speculation that he will run for president in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence dived directly into the latest battleground in the nation’s culture wars, taking direct aim at critical race theory and declared that "America is not a racist nation."

Headlining a Republican county fundraising dinner on Thursday night in New Hampshire, the state that for a century has held the first primary in the presidential nominating calendar, Pence also repeatedly blasted President Biden for "failed leadership" and accused the Biden administration of incompetence, saying, "I don’t think the left hand knows what the far left hand is doing."

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

Pence spoke out against critical race theory, which aims to combat racism by emphasizing that systemic racism is part of American society and takes aim at the beliefs that allow the nation to exist. It has become the latest cultural flashpoint, as Republican executives and lawmakers across the country move to prevent it from being taught in schools. At least five GOP-controlled state legislatures have passed bans on critical race theory or related topics in recent months, and conservatives in at least nine other states are pressing for similar measures.

"One of the most disturbing developments of the past few months has been the Biden Administration's wholehearted embrace of the radical left's all-encompassing assault on American culture and values," Pence said. "Under the Biden Administration, patriotic education has been replaced with political indoctrination.

"They abolished the 1776 Commission and authorized teaching Critical Race Theory in public schools. Instead of teaching all children to be proud of their country, Critical Race Theory teaches children as young as kindergarten to be ashamed of the color of their skin," Pence argued.

"It is time for America to discard the left-wing myth of systemic racism once and for all. America is not a racist nation," Pence declared, which drew one of more than a half dozen standing ovations from the conservative crowd at the Hillsborough County GOP’s annual Lincoln-Reagan awards dinner and fundraiser.

The former vice president also used his speech to deliver his most extensive comments to date about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other supporters of then-President Trump who aimed to disrupt congressional certification of Biden’s electoral college victory.

Pence, who along with members of Congress, was forced to move to secure rooms while the Capitol was stormed, called the attack a "dark" and "tragic" day in American history. "That same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States."

Pence has since endured the wrath of Trump and some of his most devout loyalists and supporters.

Pointing to his relationship with Trump, Pence said, "I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye about that day, but I will always be proud what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years."

And alluding to the unsuccessful push by congressional Democrats to pass legislation setting up a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the insurrection – which was thwarted by GOP leadership in the Senate – Pence said, "I will not allow the Democrats and their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans."