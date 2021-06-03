Expand / Collapse search
Trump to speak at Dallas CPAC event in July

Event will be one of Trump's most high-profile public appearances since leaving White House

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson, Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas in July, Fox News has learned, in what will be one of his most high-profile public appearances since leaving the White House. 

Trump gave a biting speech at the CPAC event in Orlando, Florida in February, tearing into the Biden administration and "establishment" Republicans, as he teased his continued involvement in GOP politics. 

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Trump wll speak at another conference organized by the group in July. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"CPAC’s theme for 2021 is America UnCanceled," American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement about Trump speaking at the CPAC event in Dallas. "We’re honored that he’ll join us in Dallas and remind us that freedom means never being silenced."

Trump remains highly popular in the Republican Party and handily won the CPAC presidential straw poll at the group's event in February. 

