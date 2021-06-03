Trump to speak at Dallas CPAC event in July

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas in July, Fox News has learned, in what will be one of his most high-profile public appearances since leaving the White House.

Trump gave a biting speech at the CPAC event in Orlando, Florida in February, tearing into the Biden administration and "establishment" Republicans, as he teased his continued involvement in GOP politics.

"CPAC’s theme for 2021 is America UnCanceled," American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement about Trump speaking at the CPAC event in Dallas. "We’re honored that he’ll join us in Dallas and remind us that freedom means never being silenced."

Trump remains highly popular in the Republican Party and handily won the CPAC presidential straw poll at the group's event in February.

Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.