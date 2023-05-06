Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Pence comes out swinging in support of Clarence Thomas

Pence defended Justice Thomas' character, stating he had been 'maliciously attacked by the left' since his confirmation in 1991

Thomas Phippen
By Thomas Phippen | Fox News
Media pounce on Clarence Thomas Video

Media pounce on Clarence Thomas

Fox News contributors Ben Domenech and Leslie Marshall discuss media coverage of ethical concerns over Justice Clarence Thomas' financial dealings and react after prosecutors dropped charges in Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting.

Former Vice President Mike Pence defended Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from what he called malicious attacks against the conservative Black jurist.

"Ever since his nomination to the Supreme Court in 1991 Justice Thomas has been maliciously attacked by the Left, including by then Sen. Joe Biden," Pence said in a tweet. 

"The attacks on his character are continuing today, and it’s appalling to see," Pence continued.

Thomas has faced criticism for a series of reported breaches of Supreme Court ethics. The criticisms stemmed from a ProPublica report showing he had received gifts from Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow and did not report them. Thomas' defenders say he has complied with the court's reporting guidelines.

LEFT-WING PROTESTERS RETURN TO SUPREME COURT JUSTICES' HOMES AS DEMOCRATS TARGET CLARENCE THOMAS

VP Mike Pence sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas

Vice President Mike Pence (L) shakes hands with Justice Clarence Thomas (R) after being sworn in during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

As Democrats and media figures called for reforms, Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse went as far as to call for a Justice Department investigation into the matter. But Pence called on Americans to defend the conservative justice.

"I stand with Justice Clarence Thomas and call on every American to join me in defending this good man and principled jurist."

"Clarence Thomas is a man of integrity with an inspiring personal story and has upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution throughout his life without compromise," Pence said. "Our Nation is fortunate to have Justice Thomas serving on the Highest Court of the Land. God bless Justice Clarence Thomas."

FRIEND RIPS MEDIA'S 'DESPICABLE' EFFORT TO 'SMEAR' CLARENCE THOMAS FOR GOP DONORS' PAYMENT TO SCHOOL

  • Vice President Mike Pence with Justice Clarence Thomas
    Image 1 of 4

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Australian businessman Anthony Pratt (L) during a state dinner for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2019. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

  • VP Mike Pence sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas
    Image 2 of 4

    Vice President Mike Pence (L) shakes hands with Justice Clarence Thomas (R) after being sworn in during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.  (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
    Image 3 of 4

    Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (L) and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R)
    Image 4 of 4

    WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (L) and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A follow-up report published on ProPublica Thursday revealed that Thomas' great-nephew, whom Thomas and his wife had taken into their care in 1997, had his tuition paid for by Crow at two private schools. The story says Crow paid for tuition for one year at Hidden Lake Academy in Georgia and one year at Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia.

President Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 when Anita Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment during his Supreme Court confirmation process. Thomas denied the allegations, and he was eventually confirmed with the support of 41 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the Senate.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall and Brianna Herlihy contributed reporting.

Thomas Phippen is an Editor at Fox News.

