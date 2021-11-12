Pelosi's archbishop says Biden 'guided more by Democrats than his Catholic faith'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco’s Catholic Archbishop criticized President Biden’s abortion stance this week and said the president is guided more by the Democratic Party than by his Catholic faith.

"You brought up that [Mr. Biden is] personally opposed [to abortion]," Catholic Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who represents House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home diocese in San Francisco, said in an interview with America Magazine. "That was his position at one time. It’s not what it is now. He seems to be more guided by the Democratic Party than his Catholic faith on the issues where we’re not in harmony."

Cordileone explained that Biden’s stance on abortion is not in line with science or the Catholic Church.

"He recently said that he no longer believes that life begins at conception, which is a problem for a couple of reasons," Cordileone said. "One is, it’s not a matter of religious belief when life begins. Science tells us life begins at conception. The church affirms that. So he is explicitly dissenting not only from church teaching but from sound science."

Cordileone also responded to Biden’s claim that Pope Francis told him to continue taking communion despite his support of pro-abortion measures.

"We don’t know if the pope really said that," Cordileone said. "The Vatican has neither affirmed nor denied it, but he may not have said that. I tend to believe that the pope didn’t say that, or at least exactly that. Many people in a position of leadership have had the experience that I’ve had, where often I say one thing and people hear something else. People tend to hear what they want to hear."

Cordileone add that the amount of abortions being carried out in the United States is a "very serious issue."

"Since Roe, more than 60 million babies have been murdered in their mother’s wombs," Cordileone explained. "I mean, it’s a bloodbath, not to mention the mothers who have been harmed and dealing with those scars, those emotional scars and psychological scars, and very often are not allowed to even talk about it. They’re feeling this hole, this anguish inside. Those who say that they’re for women, their response is, ‘You’re not supposed to be feeling that.’ So then they have to bury it."

