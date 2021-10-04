Biden reverses Trump ban on federal funds for abortion-referring clinics

The Biden administration rescinded a 2018 Trump-era regulation Monday that blocked federal funding for family planning clinics that refer patients for abortion.

The new rule, which will allow Title X money to resume for abortion-referring clinics, goes into effect Nov. 8.

"Today more than ever, we are making clear that access to quality family planning care includes accurate information and referrals — based on a patient’s needs and direction," Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said about the revision.

A federal appeals court in California ruled in favor of the Trump administration in 2019 despite lawsuits from more than 20 states, according to The Washington Post.

Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director and founder of And Then There Were None, told Fox News in a statement about the regulation: "Abortion clinics and those clinics that refer for abortion should never receive taxpayer funding. Polling indicates most Americans agree with this. If abortion advocates want government out of their bedroom, then they should stop taking government money.

"While Title X money should not go to clinics that refer for abortion, Planned Parenthood and their allies are experts at getting around this minor rule and now, thanks to Biden and all those who voted for him, they no longer need to hide it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new rule comes amid a pending Supreme Court case that some claim could undermine or even lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , which challenges a Mississippi law that bans most abortions when "the probable gestational age of the unborn human" is more than 15 weeks.