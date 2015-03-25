Pelosi Says Republicans are ‘Inconsistent’ on Pay-Fors

Many parents warn their children to not say anything at all if they don’t have anything nice to say.

But when it comes to the nexus of Republicans, tax cuts and unemployed insurance, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn’t have very nice things to say about the GOP.

So she held her tongue. And called Republicans “inconsistent.”

“Tax cuts for the wealthy did not create any jobs was not paid for. How do you say tax cuts to the wealthy and not pay for them?” the speaker asked. “But for unemployed, we aren’t going to pay for it. The contrast is very clear. And inconsistent is the nicest word I can say about it.”

Congress is just about to break a long-running impasse over the extension of unemployment insurance (UI) for 2.5 million people whose benefits expired. The measure has long had support in the House. But the trick has been cobbling together support in the Senate. The swearing-in for new Sen. Carte Goodwin (D-WV), coupled with other lawmakers give Democrats the necessary votes.

Republicans filibustered the $34 billion extension of benefits, arguing they weren’t paid for. That increased the federal budget deficit by nearly two percent.

Still, Pelosi made the case for approving the jobless benefits without adding to the deficit.

“Any economist will tell you that one of the most-important (things) in stimulus is unemployment insurance,” Pelosi said. “The Republicans saying you must pay for unemployment insurances diminishes its capacity to create jobs.

The Senate is scheduled to clear the bill for a final vote Tuesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) says the House will pass the legislation Wednesday.