Pelosi joins VP Harris in Germany to participate in the Munich Security Conference

Vice President Harris will be heading the United States' conference participation

By Haley Chi-Sing
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, was en route to Germany on Thursday to participate in the Munich Security Conference as a new member of the advisory council.

"Nearly one year since Putin’s diabolical invasion of Ukraine, the world remains in awe of the courage and heroism of the Ukrainian people," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. "This year’s Munich Security Conference convenes world leaders at a critical moment to reaffirm our unshakeable unity in supporting the fight for freedom in Ukraine."

Pelosi will be joining Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be headlining the United States' participation in the conference. Harris arrived Thursday morning in Munich, where she was greeted by Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Söder. 

The U.S. delegation is expected to be the largest in its 60-year history. The special feature of the conference will include a tribute and awards ceremony dedicated to the late Sen. John McCain. 

UKRAINE WARNS OF MASSIVE RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACK ON ANNIVERSARY OF PUTIN’S INVASION: ‘WE HAVE TO BE READY’

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are in attendance at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are in attendance at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The conference will take place from Feb. 17-19, and world leaders are expected to cover pressing international security issues, the war on Ukraine, and global and systemic challenges. 

The Munich Security Report, which was released on Feb. 13, includes "exclusive data and graphics on current security policy issues," and hones in on authoritarian regimes on the global platform as highlighted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

CHINA URGES KEVIN MCCARTHY TO AVOID REPEATING NANCY PELOSI'S TRIP TO TAIWAN

Harris will attend the conference, which takes place Feb. 17-19.

Harris will attend the conference, which takes place Feb. 17-19. (Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Munich conference comes as tensions between China and the U.S. remain high. Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party foreign policy chief, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will both be at the conference. 

The conference comes as tensions between China and the U.S. are escalated amid what are being referred to as spy flight incidents.

The conference comes as tensions between China and the U.S. are escalated amid what are being referred to as spy flight incidents. (Chad Fish via AP)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a condemnation of the U.S. Thursday, reiterating that the route of the Chinese aircraft into U.S. territory was unintentional. The Chinese surveillance balloon has continued to be at the forefront of conversations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

