Pelosi on coronavirus: 'We will come out stronger than before'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday the House will pass a coronavirus bill to offer paid sick leave, free testing and food assistance to Americans dealing with the pandemic -- though it remains unclear whether it will have GOP support.

She also sought to calm anxious Americans rattled by cancellations and quarantines throughout the nation, saying Americans have a history of prevailing in the face of crises: "We will come out stronger than before."

Friday's coronavirus stimulus package is on top of the $8.3 billion emergency funds the House and Senate approved last week to address the "nation's long overdue response," Pelosi said in a swipe at the Trump administration.

"Next, Senate Democratic Leader Schumer and I last weekend, called for further action to put families first. Today, we are passing a bill that does just that," Pelosi told cameras at the Capitol Friday, "the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which is focused directly on providing support for America's families who must be our first priority."

The legislation would offer two-weeks paid sick leave, expanded unemployment benefits and greater food assistance. Most, importantly, Pelosi said, the legislation would make coronavirus testing free for everyone, including the uninsured.

"The three most important parts of this bill are: Testing. Testing. Testing," Pelosi said before a backdrop of American flags.

"We can only defeat this outbreak if we had an accurate determination of its scale and scope, so that we can pursue the precise science-based response that is necessary," Pelosi, D-Calif., said.

The brief televised statement came after marathon talks between Pelosi and the Trump administration to hammer out a deal on the bill, although it was unclear what legislation House members would vote on Friday.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke at least eight times Friday in the hopes of finding compromise and earning Republican backing. The two leaders spoke eight times Thursday as well, and Pelosi and her team made concessions on the legislation to seek a solution the White House could get behind.

Shortly before Pelosi spoke, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., alerted members there will be a vote on legislation later Friday -- one way or another.

"I know how frustrating the past 48 hours have been," Hoyer wrote. "The Speaker has literally been working around the clock to achieve a bipartisan agreement on our further response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

Hoyer continued: "She and I are both working to come to a bipartisan agreement. If we reach agreement, we’ll vote on it. If not, we will vote today on our bill, which incorporates nearly all of what the Administration and Republicans have requested."

Trump is scheduled to address the nation at 3 p.m. and expected to declare a national health emergency.

For her part, Pelosi also sought to deliver a message of unity and optimism to the nation as the pandemic grips the United States.

"Our nation, our great nation has faced crises before," she said. "And every time, thanks to the courage and optimism, patriotism and perseverance of the American people, we have prevailed.

"Now, working together, we will once again prevail, and we will come out stronger than before."

