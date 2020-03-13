Trump to brief press on latest regarding coronavirus crisis

President Trump announced that he plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the coronavirus crisis, as concerns over the spreading outbreak wreak havoc on the economy and American life.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!" he tweeted.

The announcement also comes after it was reported that another person who came in contact with Trump in recent days -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro -- tested positive.