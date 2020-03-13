Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Trump to brief press on latest regarding coronavirus crisis

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Trump 'not concerned' after contact with Bolsonaro aide who tested positive for coronavirusVideo

Trump 'not concerned' after contact with Bolsonaro aide who tested positive for coronavirus

President Trump says he's not concerned after an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the coronavirus after they dined together at an event.

President Trump announced that he plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the coronavirus crisis, as concerns over the spreading outbreak wreak havoc on the economy and American life.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!" he tweeted.

The announcement also comes after it was reported that another person who came in contact with Trump in recent days -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro -- tested positive.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.