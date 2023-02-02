Pelosi endorses Schiff in California Senate race – unless Feinstein runs for re-election

Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi will support Rep. Adam Schiff of California to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she chooses not to seek re-election, she said in a statement Thursday.

"I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong democracy and a strong economy," Pelosi, the former House speaker, said Thursday. "In his service in the House, he has focused on strengthening our democracy with justice and on building an economy that works for all."

However, her endorsement was qualified on the condition that Feinstein decides not to run for office again.

"If Senator Feinstein decides to seek re-election, she has my whole-hearted support," Pelosi clarified.

Feinstein raised a mere $558.91 from October to December 2022, according to filings released Tuesday from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest currently serving senator, has not yet announced plans to run for re-election.

Schiff said he is "deeply honored and so proud to have the support of Speaker Pelosi, who has been a friend and mentor throughout my time in Congress. She has accomplished so much for Californians, for children and for working families, and deeply understands the challenges to our democracy that lie ahead," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In addition to Schiff, fellow Democratic Rep. Katie Porter has announced her intentions to run for Feinstein's seat.

In a clip shared to social media, Porter, who won re-election to her House seat in the November midterm elections, said, "We're living through a time of extraordinary change. I'm Katie Porter. Change can be electrifying and exhilarating, but change can also be disruptive — like the constant assault on our democracy and the dangerous imbalance in our economy."