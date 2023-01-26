Expand / Collapse search
Adam Schiff
Published

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff to run for US Senate held by Feinstein

California Rep. Adam Schiff says 'democracy is at great risk' in tweet announcing candidacy for US Senate

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
California Rep. Adam Schiff on Thursday announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

"We’re in the fight of our lives—a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator," Schiff tweeted, sharing a video announcing his campaign. 

Schiff joins Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who announced she is running for the seat earlier this month.

Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced plans to run for re-election.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

