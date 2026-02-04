Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Former Capitol Police officer running for Congress in different district than failed 2024 bid

'I see the same aggression in ICE agents that I saw from January 6 insurrectionists,' former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn declared in a campaign video

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who served during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, is running for U.S. Congress again after a 2024 bid fell flat.

"I will never forget that day. The shouting. The pounding. The sound of glass breaking. The shattering of American democracy. January 6 was violent, lawless. A lie turned into an attack," Dunn declared in a campaign video. "And Donald Trump lit the fuse. And he never put the match down." 

NBC News reported that Dunn has said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must be "abolished." 

CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER ON JAN. 6 ANNOUNCES MARYLAND CONGRESSIONAL RUN, VOWS ‘TO STOP TRUMP'S MAGA EXTREMISTS'

Harry Dunn

Democratic U.S. House candidate Harry Dunn speaks to supporters during a primary night party on May 14, 2024, in Ellicott City, Md. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In the campaign video, Dunn declared, "I see the same aggression in ICE agents that I saw from January 6 insurrectionists. Unchecked force. American citizens murdered. And lies to cover it up."

Fox News Digital reached out to Dunn's campaign to request a comment from the candidate on Wednesday.

ICE DEPUTY DIRECTOR RESIGNS FROM AGENCY TO RUN FOR CONGRESS

Harry Dunn

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn speaks during a "Veterans March" at the National Mall on March 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Dunn, who came in second place in the 2024 Democratic primary in Maryland's 3rd District, is running this year in the state's 5th district.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat who currently represents Maryland's 5th District, announced last month that he will not seek another term.

HOYER WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION, SAYS HOUSE HAS STRAYED FROM FOUNDERS' VISION

Rep. Steny Hoyer

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., arrives in Christianborg Palace on Jan. 16, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark.  (Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Hoyer has served in the House for more than four decades.

