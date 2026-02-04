Former Capitol Police officer running for Congress in different district than failed 2024 bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who served during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, is running for U.S. Congress again after a 2024 bid fell flat.

"I will never forget that day. The shouting. The pounding. The sound of glass breaking. The shattering of American democracy. January 6 was violent, lawless. A lie turned into an attack," Dunn declared in a campaign video. "And Donald Trump lit the fuse. And he never put the match down."

NBC News reported that Dunn has said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must be "abolished."

In the campaign video, Dunn declared, "I see the same aggression in ICE agents that I saw from January 6 insurrectionists. Unchecked force. American citizens murdered. And lies to cover it up."

Dunn, who came in second place in the 2024 Democratic primary in Maryland's 3rd District, is running this year in the state's 5th district.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat who currently represents Maryland's 5th District, announced last month that he will not seek another term.

Hoyer has served in the House for more than four decades.