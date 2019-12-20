Pelosi, days after impeaching president, invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address

House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi Friday formally invited President Trump to give his 2020 State of the Union address before the U.S. House, just two days after the majority of Congress voted to impeach him.

In a letter to Trump, Pelosi cited the constitutional obligation to invite the president to speak “from time to time.”

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives," Pelosi wrote.

The Feb. 4 address could come in the midst of a Senate trial if Pelosi sends over the two articles of impeachment House Democrats approved Wednesday. And Trump’s speech would happen at the height of the 2020 election campaign, with the Iowa caucuses scheduled a day prior.

It wasn’t impeachment, but there was high-drama for Trump's last State of the Union. His planned January address before the newly-elected Democratic House majority was delayed because a record-long government shutdown that had Trump and Pelosi in a political standoff.

Once the government reopened, Trump gave his speech on Feb. 5, 2019, at Pelosi's invitation.