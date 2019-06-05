Paul Manafort won’t get special treatment at Rikers Island, de Blasio says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort will get no special treatment beyond basic security measures at Rikers Island.

De Blasio’s comments come after a New York State judge ordered Manafort be transferred to the notorious island later this week to serve the remainder of his sentence for bank and tax fraud charges. A source close to Manafort told Fox News he will be held in solitary confinement for his own protection.

“He is going to be treated, as much as humanly possible, like any other inmate, and would have the same rights and responsibilities,” de Blasio, 2020 presidential candidate, said during a press conference. “Obviously there are safety questions that have to be attended to.”

Manafort was convicted in August of various financial crimes as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. In September, he pleaded guilty to additional charges, including witness tampering.

In March, he was sentenced to 7 ½ years in federal prison, which he’s been serving in Pennsylvania. His transfer to Rikers is expected as early as Thursday.