Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King says Manafort doesn't deserve Rikers

Rikers Island is so bad, that not even Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort deserves to go there, Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King said on Twitter.

King tweeted his thoughts Tuesday after Fox News reported that Manafort, who is serving a federal prison sentence for bank and tax fraud charges, will be transferred to Riker’s Island later this week.

“I see people excited to see Paul Manafort sent to Rikers Island and put in solitary confinement,” King tweeted. “We must be so principled in our calls for reform that we want them even for our enemies."

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: WHY IS PAUL MANAFORT OFF TO RIKERS? PREPARE TO BE SHOCKED (AND OUTRAGED)

Rikers, which holds nine of New York City’s 13 jails, is renowned for its brutal violence, corruption, and gang rivalries. Rikers' inmates have included some of the 20th century’s most notorious criminals including the “Son of Sam” and Mark David Chapman, the man who shot John Lennon. Despite millions poured into reform efforts, violence has escalated in recent years.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though it may be “exciting” to see someone of “privilege” being sent to a place where “hundreds of thousands of us have been sent to,” Rikers is still a “hell hole that nobody should have to go to. Even Paul Manafort,” King added.