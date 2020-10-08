Parscale seen in Florida police video getting emotional in custody

A newly released video shows President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale appearing to sob in the back of a police car shortly after his arrest in Florida late last month.

Police were dispatched Sept. 27 to the Ft. Lauderdale home where Parscale and wife Candice Blount live after Blount called saying she was worried her husband was suicidal and had firearms in the home.

When officers arrived, Blount said Parscale had beaten her and was inside with a cocked gun, threatening suicide.

A two-hour standoff ensued before Parscale walked out of his home and was tackled by a SWAT team officer before being taken to the hospital. The takedown was caught on body camera footage widely viewed at the time. In the new footage, Parscale can be seen sitting up in the back of a squad car while lamenting about his wife.

“I’m in the back of a cop car, and she’d told everybody I want to commit suicide,” Parscale says as an officer stands outside the car. “She got me institutionalized and my arms are behind my back right now.”

He later denies having beaten his wife, saying: “All I did was lock the door, and then she did this. And then she said I was trying to kill myself.”

Parscale told the officer he “couldn’t accept that she isn’t having sex with me. I couldn’t accept it.”

“She doesn’t?” the officer asks.

“Not once,” Parscale responds. “I couldn’t accept it. I just kept asking her. But she walked out the door and I locked the door. And then she did this.”

An officer is later seen escorting Parscale into a hospital as his hands remain cuffed behind his back. He can be heard ranting about his wife, even breaking into tears, as he slowly walks to the front entrance.

Parscale was replaced as Trump’s campaign manager in mid-July by veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien after a series of polls showed the president trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He is currently the senior adviser for data and digital operations.

Parscale ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory. But his dismissal as campaign manager also coincided with an article in The Washington Post that portrayed Parscale as self-promoting and aloof. It noted that he featured prominently in an early Trump campaign ad -- and that staffers complained he often took calls by his swimming pool at home.

