Trump's ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale detained after threatening to harm himself: report

President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale purportedly was taken to a Florida hospital on Sunday by police after a brief but tense stand-off in which he barricaded himself in his home with firearms and threatened to harm himself.

Ft. Lauderdale police were dispatched to Parscale’s house after his wife, Candice, called them saying she was worried that her husband was suicidal and had firearms in the home, according to a Florida Sun-Sentinel report.

“We went out and it was very short,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the Sun-Sentinel. “We went and got him help.”

TRUMP REPLACES CAMPAIGN MANAGER

Dietrich added that Parscale did not threaten police and willingly went with law enforcement under Florida’s Baker Act – a law that allows police to detain a person who they believe is a threat to themselves or others. Parscale was taken to a local hospital.

“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told the Sun-Sentinel. "I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this."

Shortly after the news broke, the Trump campaign released a statement saying it was “ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” while also hitting Democrats.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Parscale was replaced as Trump’s campaign manager in mid-July by veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien after a series of polls showed the president trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Parscale ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory. But his dismissal as campaign manager also coincided with an article in The Washington Post that portrayed Parscale as self-promoting and aloof. It noted that he featured prominently in an early Trump campaign ad -- and that staffers complained he often took calls by his swimming pool at home.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).]

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.