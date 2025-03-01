OPM's second email to federal employees asks what they did last week — and adds a new requirement: report

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is once again asking federal workers to explain what they have accomplished as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk work to root out waste.

This week’s email reportedly came from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) with the subject line "What did you do last week? Part II," referencing the previous DOGE email. The Associated Press reports that this differed from how the email was expected to go out, as the new version was reportedly supposed to be from individual agencies, not OPM.

However, unlike the last email, this one reportedly instructed workers to give five bullet points describing their accomplishments each week, according to multiple reports. The weekly email will allegedly be due by Mondays at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Another key difference, according to CBS News, was an instruction to not send classified or sensitive information. Additionally, those whose work is entirely sensitive or classified were allegedly told to write "All of my activities are sensitive."

On Saturday, as news of the email spread, Musk responded to a tweet claiming that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Department of Defense staff to reply to the email.

"The President has made it clear that this is mandatory for the executive branch," Musk wrote on X. "Anyone working on classified or other sensitive matters is still required to respond if they receive the email, but can simply reply that their work is sensitive."

When asked about the previous email during Trump’s first full Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Musk described it as a "pulse check."

"I think that email was perhaps interpreted as a performance review, but actually it was a pulse check review. Do you have a pulse?" Musk said. "And if you have a pulse and two neurons, you could reply to an email."

While meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office, President Trump defended the email and said that those who don’t answer are at risk of being fired.