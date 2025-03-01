Expand / Collapse search
OPM's second email to federal employees asks what they did last week — and adds a new requirement: report

Federal workers are required to submit reports every Monday by 11:59 p.m. EST

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is once again asking federal workers to explain what they have accomplished as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk work to root out waste.

This week’s email reportedly came from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) with the subject line "What did you do last week? Part II," referencing the previous DOGE email. The Associated Press reports that this differed from how the email was expected to go out, as the new version was reportedly supposed to be from individual agencies, not OPM.

Elon Musk shows off his t-shirt reading "Tech Support" while speaking at the first cabinet meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2025. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

'GREAT JOB' OR 'NO IDEA WHAT HE'S DOING'? ELON MUSK EMAIL SETS CAPITOL HILL ABLAZE

However, unlike the last email, this one reportedly instructed workers to give five bullet points describing their accomplishments each week, according to multiple reports. The weekly email will allegedly be due by Mondays at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Another key difference, according to CBS News, was an instruction to not send classified or sensitive information. Additionally, those whose work is entirely sensitive or classified were allegedly told to write "All of my activities are sensitive."

MUSK TELLS CABINET THAT DOGE EMAIL WAS 'PULSE CHECK' FOR WORKERS, WARNS US WILL 'GO BANKRUPT' WITHOUT ACTION

On Saturday, as news of the email spread, Musk responded to a tweet claiming that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Department of Defense staff to reply to the email.

"The President has made it clear that this is mandatory for the executive branch," Musk wrote on X. "Anyone working on classified or other sensitive matters is still required to respond if they receive the email, but can simply reply that their work is sensitive."

Elon Musk at a Cabinet meeting in February 2025

Elon Musk, Department of Government Efficiency leader, speaks at the first cabinet meeting of President Donald Trump's second term at the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

When asked about the previous email during Trump’s first full Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Musk described it as a "pulse check."

"I think that email was perhaps interpreted as a performance review, but actually it was a pulse check review. Do you have a pulse?" Musk said. "And if you have a pulse and two neurons, you could reply to an email."

While meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office, President Trump defended the email and said that those who don’t answer are at risk of being fired.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

