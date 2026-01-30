Minnesota Gov Walz, AG Ellison to testify in House investigation into alleged $9B welfare fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced Wednesday that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison will testify under oath next month as part of a congressional investigation into a massive fraud scandal involving the state's welfare programs.

Walz and Ellison will testify at a hearing on "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II" on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST, the committee says.

Walz, who said this week he is not running for political office again, has become the public face of the fraud scandal which exploded under his watch and could total as much as $9 billion of taxpayer funds, according to prosecutors.

"Americans deserve answers about the rampant misuse of taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs that occurred on Governor Walz’s and Attorney General Ellison’s watch. The House Oversight Committee recently heard sworn testimony from Minnesota state lawmakers who stated that Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison failed to act to stop this widespread fraud and retaliated against whistleblowers who raised concerns," Comer said in a press release.

FROM CONGRESS, TO VP NOMINEE TO DISGRACED FORMER GOVERNOR: A LOOK AT THE RISE AND FALL OF TIM WALZ

"We look forward to questioning Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison under oath about this scandal to ensure transparency and accountability for the American people, and to advance solutions to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse and impose stronger penalties on those who defraud taxpayers."

The House Oversight Committee launched its investigation in December 2025 after federal prosecutors uncovered what lawmakers say is extensive fraud and money laundering across Minnesota’s social services system. According to the committee, criminals have stolen an estimated $9 billion in taxpayer funds intended to feed children, support autistic children, house low-income and disabled Americans, and provide healthcare to vulnerable Medicaid recipients.

As part of the probe, Comer has demanded documents and communications from Walz and Ellison related to the alleged fraud. He has also requested that the U.S. Department of the Treasury provide all relevant Suspicious Activity Reports, or SARs, and ordered transcribed interviews with current and former Minnesota state officials. Those interviews are scheduled to conclude in February.

SCATHING AUDIT REVEALS MORE FRAUD CONCERNS INSIDE TOP MINNESOTA AGENCY WITH FABRICATED DOCUMENTS, 'MISCONDUCT'

The investigation gained new momentum in January after the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor released a report finding that the Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Administration failed to comply with most requirements and lacked adequate internal controls to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse.

On Jan. 7, the Oversight Committee held the first hearing in the series, where Minnesota lawmakers testified about what they described as years of ignored warnings and systemic failures.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ellison's role and alleged lack of oversight in the developing fraud scandal has raised questions as well, including over a 2021 audio recording of him meeting with members of the Somali community who would soon be convicted of defrauding millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz and Ellison's office for comment.