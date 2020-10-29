Ohio's post-Election Day vote tallies favored Clinton, Obama, data shows

Democratic candidates earned thousands more votes than their Republican rivals in Ohio from ballots counted after Election Day, according to an analysis of voting results from recent presidential races published on Thursday.

In the past three presidential elections, the Democratic candidate added more votes to their tally by the time state elections officials certified final results weeks later, Cleveland.com reported. Mail-in ballots are counted in Ohio for up to 10 days after Election Day. This year, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 to count.

SHIFT IN OHIO VOTE TALLIES AFTER ELECTION NOT A SIGN OF 'SOMETHING NEFARIOUS,' SEC. OF STATE SAYS

In 2016, Hillary Clinton added 77,163 votes to her tally after the unofficial count was announced on Election Day. By comparison, President Trump added 69,021 votes.

In 2012, President Obama added 135,848 votes after Election Day, while Republican candidate Mitt Romney tacked on 76,819 votes. Obama enjoyed a similar advantage in 2008, when he added 270,561 votes compared to Arizona Sen. John McCain’s 213,649 votes.

The post-Election Day shift did not always result in a victory in the state. Clinton lost Ohio to Trump by eight percentage points and nearly 500,000 votes in 2016.

As of Tuesday, Ohioans had requested nearly 3.2 million mail-in ballot applications, roughly doubling the count compared with 2016. Despite the surge, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s chief elections official, has expressed confidence that polling centers will be adequately staffed and equipped to handle the volume.

OHIO VOTERS WILL ACCEPT STATE'S ELECTION RESULTS AS LEGITIMATE, LAROSE SAYS

In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, LaRose reiterated that Election Day vote tallies are unofficial and the final results of the election may not be known for weeks after Nov. 3.

“When the results on election night say one thing and then when the results change over the ensuing several weeks, that’s not a sign that something nefarious is happening. In fact, quite the contrary,” LaRose said. “It’s a sign that the legal process is being allowed to play itself out so that every legally cast vote can be tabulated. That’s exactly what we need to do.”