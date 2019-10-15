Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib reportedly will endorse Bernie Sanders

At least three members of the “Squad” of far-left freshman members of Congress will reportedly endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.

Fox News has learned that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will appear with Sanders on Saturday in Queens, N.Y., at a “Bernie’s Back” rally designed to generate excitement for the senator’s campaign following his recent heart procedure.

In addition, CNN reported that Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., will endorse Sanders as well. It was not immediately clear if Omar and Tlaib will appear at the same Sanders event.

The endorsements would be a significant blow to the campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who like Sanders has been representing the party’s progressive wing.

Word of the endorsements also followed Tuesday night’s democratic debate in Ohio, where Warren was under attack from multiple candidates after rising in the polls in recent weeks.

Winning the OK of the “Squad” members was also viewed as crucial in attracting young voters, as the top three Democrats in the polls are all senior citizens – Sanders is 78, former Vice President Joe Biden is 76 and Warren is 70.

There was no indication that the fourth member of the Squad, Rep. Ayannna Pressley, D-Mass., was ready to make an endorsement – either of Sanders or any other candidate.

​​​​​​​Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Andrew Craft contributed to this report.