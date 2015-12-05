Obamacare architect admits there's 'room for improvement'

!--StartFragment-->

Marilyn Tavenner was chief implementer of President Obama's contentious healthcare law, yet she managed to remain one of the most widely respected officials in Washington over the three years she guided the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As Republicans called for heads to roll during the first Obamacare enrollment season, many of them continued backing Tavenner, whose office had created the glitchy healthcare.gov website. Even former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a vocal critic of the Affordable Care Act, never criticized her during the early, troubled days of insurance sign-ups under the law.

Tavenner departed CMS this year to head America's Health Insurance Plans, the influential association of nearly every major insurer. The Washington Examiner spoke with her about how she leads, her new role and why she left the Obama administration.

