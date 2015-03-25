Obama to Freeze White House Salaries

If you work for the President, you shouldn't expect a big raise this year. In fact, you shouldn't expect a raise at all. President Obama plans to freeze salaries of White House aides and political appointees who make more than $100,000. This is something the President did last year and administration officials say he will do it again. The President is expected to discuss the salary freeze in his Wednesday night State of the Union speech. And like last year, political appointees will be denied bonuses. The salary freeze will not have a big impact on the President's budget and is seen mostly a symbolic gesture.