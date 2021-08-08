Guests at Obama birthday party delete Instagram posts after former president seen dancing at 'epic' bash

A guest at former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash said he was forced to delete Instagram photos he posted of himself at the star-studded event on Martha's Vineyard Saturday night.

Rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, posted Instagram photos of the food and décor at the event, as well as themselves smoking marijuana, which is legal in Massachusetts, but the photos were later deleted under the event’s photography ban, the New York Post reported.

Beckham and Chapman both posted about having to delete the photos.

"Had to delete everything due to the rules," Beckham said, the Post reported. "It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before."

Chapman was visibly irritated after having to delete the evidence of his "epic" evening.

"Epic night last night," he said in a video. "I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool."

Singer Erykah Badu posted a video on Instagram of Obama holding a microphone and dancing onstage at the party, but it was later deleted Sunday morning.

"Y'all never seen Obama like this in your life," Chapman said on Instagram afterward.

Guests were seen leaving Obama’s party just before midnight, the Post reported. A local Massachusetts police officer called the traffic situation in the small town a "s–t show" on his radio as people started to head home, the Post reported.

Chapman estimated that organizers spent at least $1 million on the event, which he labeled "the party of all parties."

Celebrity guests included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Steven Colbert, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom and Rita Hanks.

The Obamas said they would scale back the guest list after facing backlash for hosting the party amid a nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the delta variant.