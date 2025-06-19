NYC's Muslim mayoral candidate gets car bomb threat, despite not owning a vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s office said Thursday that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) hate crime unit is investigating a car bomb threat made against him, despite not owning a car.

"After multiple death threats and racist messages, Assembly Mamdani’s office is participating in an ongoing investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force," a statement from the mayoral candidate’s office read. "While Zohran does not own a car, the violent and specific language of what appears to be a repeat caller is alarming and we are taking every precaution.

"While this is a sad reality, it is not surprising after millions of dollars have been spent on dehumanizing, Islamophobic rhetoric designed to stoke division and hate," the statement continued. "Violence and racism should have no place in our politics. Zohran remains focused on delivering a safe and affordable New York."

Mamdani, who is vying to be New York City’s first Muslim mayor, has been criticized by his competitors, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for his views on Middle East politics, which reached a boiling point this week amid ongoing strikes between Israel and Iran.

During a recent mayoral debate, Mamdani said, "Israel has a right to exist."

But Mamdani refused to agree that Israel has the right to exist as a "Jewish state" but rather "as a state with equal rights."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD regarding the car bomb threat investigation.

Despite differing political views, Cuomo condemned the threats made against his political opponent.

"This is an atrocious threat of political violence against Mr. Mamdani. It is unacceptable —I strongly condemn these threats and any others like them," Cuomo said on X. "This has no place in our politics or our society. Thankfully, no one was harmed. This is a pivotal time in this country, and we need to tone down the rhetoric and focus on the people’s agenda."

Another Democratic mayoral candidate, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, also condemned the threats against Mamdani.

"The hideous threats of Islamophobic violence against [Zohran Mamdani] are dangerous and morally reprehensible," Lander said. "I condemn this behavior to the fullest extent. Hate has no place in New York City."

Lander was arrested earlier this week by the Department of Homeland Security after allegedly assaulting a federal officer.

