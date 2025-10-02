NYC mayoral candidates Mamdani, Cuomo air first ads amid government shutdown drama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The government shutdown has become a litmus test in New York City’s mayoral race, as Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched their first general election advertisements nearly one month before voters head to the polls.

Mamdani leaned into the national spotlight on Wednesday night in his new ad, first aired during ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," asking New Yorkers, "Will you accept this rose?" That morning, he blamed President Donald Trump for the government shutdown.

Both candidates capitalized on their opening general election ads as an opportunity to showcase their competing priorities, with Mamdani preaching affordability and Cuomo touting his experience.

Mamdani and Cuomo also chose different arguments against the government shutdown on Wednesday as the New York City mayoral election once again seeps onto the national stage.

"They shut it down because they’re determined to strip healthcare from millions of Americans, to enrich the billionaires they serve, to continue the assault on our rights. We must fight back," Mamdani said, echoing the sentiment shared by fellow progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., both of whom have endorsed his mayoral campaign.

Between social media posts about his high-profile ad, Mamdani reposted a video on X of Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders explaining why they don't support Republicans' continuing resolution (CR) to fund and reopen the government, as the New York Democrat argued that there is "nothing clean about" the CR because Americans are set to face healthcare shake-ups if Congress doesn't act.

The government shut down at midnight on Wednesday as congressional Democrats refused to vote in favor of the CR without a commitment to extending Obamacare tax credits. Those credits, which millions of Americans rely on to reduce the costs of healthcare plans under Obamacare, are set to expire unless Congress acts.

Most Republicans oppose extending the credits, arguing that Democrats are seeking to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Tuesday sued Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, "following $187 million in cuts to critical counterterrorism funding in New York that directly impacts the safety and security of New Yorkers" as the Trump administration seizes on the government shutdown .

According to Hochul, DHS cut $187 million dollars in federal support funding for the New York City Police Department, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and the New York State Police counterterrorism efforts.

On the campaign trail Wednesday, Cuomo criticized the Trump administration for the cuts and for freezing billions of dollars in federal funding for two infrastructure projects, including the Gateway Project, which would build a new train tunnel under the Hudson River connecting New Jersey and New York.

"I get politics," Cuomo told reporters. "I get hardball politics, but it is disgraceful to cut off funding for counterterrorism efforts that literally puts Americans' safety on the line and then to stop construction on vital transportation infrastructure that doesn't just help New York; it's the entire Northeast. This is way beyond the pale. It's reckless. It is irresponsible, and it can't be allowed to continue."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's comment request.

Mamdani's ad released Tuesday focused on affordability, the central theme of his campaign, as he urged voters, "You deserve better."

"New Yorkers have stood up for a city they can afford. We'll freeze the rent, make buses fast and free and deliver universal child care. We're going to make this city one working people can love," Mamdani said, touting his ambitious campaign promises.

Cuomo also released his first general election ad this week, featuring artificial intelligence (AI) depictions of him trying various jobs in New York City.

"Unlike dangerously inexperienced @ZohranKMamdani, who has never held a real job, I’m ready to lead on Day One," Cuomo said.

Mamdani replied on X, blasting the ad, writing, "In a city of world-class artists and production crew hunting for the next gig, Andrew Cuomo made a TV ad the same way he wrote his housing policy: with AI. Then again, maybe a fake Cuomo is better than the real one??"

The latest Fox News survey among registered New York City voters found Mamdani leading with 45% support, Cuomo in second with 27%, Republican Party nominee Curtis Sliwa picking up 11% and New York City Mayor Eric Adams garnering 8%.

Adams, who like Cuomo was running as an independent, dropped out of the race last week, heating up an already contentious mayoral election.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.