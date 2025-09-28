'New York deserves better:' Mamdani reacts to Eric Adams exit from mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With New York City Mayor Eric Adams abruptly ending his reelection campaign on Sunday, rivals of front-runner Zohran Mamdani scrambled to capitalize.

Adams announced his decision in a nearly nine-minute video posted on X. He offered no clues about his plans after leaving office and did not endorse any of the remaining mayoral candidates.

Mamdani , a democratic socialist, cast the moment as a turning point, vowing that on November 4, "New Yorkers will turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas."

"Donald Trump and his billionaire donors might be able to determine Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo’s actions but they will not dictate the results of this election," Mamdani wrote in a statement.

"New York deserves better than trading in one disgraced, corrupt politician for another. On November 4th, we are going to turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas and deliver a government every New Yorker can be proud of," he added.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa’s campaign framed him as the strongest challenger to Mamdani.

"Curtis Sliwa is the only candidate who can defeat Mamdani. Our team, our resources, and our funding are unmatched," campaign spokesperson Daniel Kurzyna wrote in a statement.

"Most importantly, we have the best solutions to help working people afford to stay in New York City and feel safe," Kurzyna added.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he believed Adams' decision was "sincere in putting the well-being of New York City ahead of personal ambition."

"Mayor Adams has much to be proud of in his accomplishments. Whatever differences we may have, Eric Adams’ story is undeniably one of resilience, a testament to the spirit of this city," Cuomo added.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., thanked Adams for his service but held off endorsing a successor, saying he will share his views before early voting begins.

"During his time in office, violent crime is down, the building of affordable housing units is up and New York City has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic," Jeffries wrote in a statement.

"Over the next few days, my entire focus will be on addressing the Republican healthcare crisis and funding the government," Jeffries said, adding that he will "publicly weigh in" on the remaining mayoral candidates before the start of early voting.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she has been proud to work alongside Adams to "make New York City safer, stronger, and more affordable," she wrote in a post on X.

"He leaves New York City better than he inherited it and it will always be central to his legacy as mayor," she added.