Zohran Mamdani

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani asks supporters for $4M to fund transition, vows no wealthy donors

Mamdani said 'we need to raise $4 million dollars in total ...'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Trump says Mamdani would like to meet with him in DC Video

Trump says Mamdani would like to meet with him in DC

The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discuss the possible meeting between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. 

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is appealing to supporters for donations as he prepares to take office.

"I hope very soon not to have to ask you for money. But until then, I'm askin' for you to go to transition2025.com, give whatever you can …" Mamdani said in a video posted Tuesday.

The incoming mayor explained that transition operations do not qualify for public matching funds, unlike campaign contributions.

"Now unlike the campaign, transitions do not get public matching funds from the city. So that eight-to-one match: gone. It's up to us to raise the money. Usually campaigns take that as an opportunity to rely on wealthy donors, but that's not us," he said.

NYC MAYOR-ELECT MAMDANI DOUBLES DOWN ON NETANYAHU ARREST PLEDGE

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani holds a press conference at the Unisphere in the Queens borough of New York City, Nov. 5, 2025 (Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress)

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, said "we need to raise $4 million dollars in total, so January 1st can be the day we start to deliver, not start to prepare."

Figures displayed in the video showed more than $1 million raised as of Nov. 14, with an average donation of $77.65 across 12,707 donors.

INSIDE THE MAMDANI MACHINE: SOROS CASH, SOCIALISTS AND RADICAL IMAMS ENGINEERED ZOHRAN MAMDANI'S PATH TO POWER

Zohran Mamdani

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani pays for an egg and cheese with jalapeños sandwich before he speaks at a press conference on Oct. 29, 2025 in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx borough in New York City.  ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In the video, he explained why he's fundraising.

"We have to vet the 50,000 resumes we've received," he said. "We have to keep paying our incredible team."

"And we have to plan not just our inauguration, but our policy implementation," he said.

NYC MAYOR-ELECT ZOHRAN MAMDANI'S FATHER SAYS HE WILL KEEP ‘ARM’S LENGTH' FROM SON'S UPCOMING ADMINISTRATION

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 4, 2025 (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the New York state assemblymember and Democratic mayoral candidate won the Big Apple's mayoral contest, defeating former Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

