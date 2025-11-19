NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani asks supporters for $4M to fund transition, vows no wealthy donors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is appealing to supporters for donations as he prepares to take office.

"I hope very soon not to have to ask you for money. But until then, I'm askin' for you to go to transition2025.com, give whatever you can …" Mamdani said in a video posted Tuesday.

The incoming mayor explained that transition operations do not qualify for public matching funds, unlike campaign contributions.

"Now unlike the campaign, transitions do not get public matching funds from the city. So that eight-to-one match: gone. It's up to us to raise the money. Usually campaigns take that as an opportunity to rely on wealthy donors, but that's not us," he said.

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, said "we need to raise $4 million dollars in total, so January 1st can be the day we start to deliver, not start to prepare."

Figures displayed in the video showed more than $1 million raised as of Nov. 14, with an average donation of $77.65 across 12,707 donors.

In the video, he explained why he's fundraising.

"We have to vet the 50,000 resumes we've received," he said. "We have to keep paying our incredible team."

"And we have to plan not just our inauguration, but our policy implementation," he said.

Earlier this month, the New York state assemblymember and Democratic mayoral candidate won the Big Apple's mayoral contest, defeating former Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.