NYC folds to migrant pressure ahead of Title 42 surge, will no longer guarantee shelter

New York City is loosening its laws guaranteeing shelter to those who need it in anticipation of the end of Title 42 on Thursday.

Democratic NYC Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order on Wednesday that limits the effect of NYC laws regulating how the city provides shelter to homeless people and migrants.

"This is not a decision taken lightly, and we will make every effort to get asylum seekers into shelter as quickly as possible as we have done since day one," City Hall spokesperson Fabian Levy said in a statement Wednesday night.

The city will no longer guarantee that families with children will have a bed by 4 a.m. if they make it to a city intake facility by 10 p.m., according to the New York Post.

The Adams administration is bracing for the end of Title 42 along with border states thanks to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's policy of bussing thousands of migrants across the country. Abbott says the program is an effort to lessen the load for border towns as well as confront leaders of large cities with the reality of the border crisis.

Texas officials sent a bus full of migrants to Philadelphia for the first time in months on Wednesday, a potential sign that Abbott intends to ramp up the bussing program as the situation at the border deteriorates.

Adams has been among the most vocal opponents of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's bussing program. Adams accused Abbott last week of targeting "Black mayors" with the program. He later insisted the comment was not an accusation of racism.

"Let's be clear … I never used the term racist. That was a little creative journalism that was used," Adams said Tuesday. "But let's look at the facts. 108,000 cities in New York. One-hundred and eight thousand. Governor Abbott sent asylum seekers to New York – Black mayor; to Washington – Black mayor; to Houston – Black mayor; to Los Angeles – Black mayor; to Denver – Black mayor. He passed over thousands of cities to land here."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are scheduled to address the end of Title 42 later on Thursday.